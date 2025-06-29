DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi to witness moderate rain, thunderstorms today: IMD

Delhi to witness moderate rain, thunderstorms today: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not yet officially declared the arrival of the monsoon in the city
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:26 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
Photo for representation only.
The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, 1.1 notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity at 8.30 am stood at 75 per cent.

Parts of Delhi received rain on Saturday, giving the impression that the monsoon is around the corner. However, the IMD has not yet officially declared the arrival of the monsoon in the city.

Areas in east, west, south and southeast Delhi recorded rainfall, while northern and central parts of the city remained dry.

A yellow alert has been issued for the city with the IMD forcasting generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thunderstorms for today. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 35 degrees Celsius.

The air quality was in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on Sunday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 85, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

