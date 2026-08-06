Delhi tops country with over 6K e-Zero FIRs for cybercrime

With 6,115 e-Zero First Information Reports (FIRs) related to cybercrime, the national capital topped the chart among the states/union territories (UTs), the Minister of State in Home Ministry told the Lok Sabha.

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Meanwhile, Chandigarh ranked second with 4,174 such FIRs registered since November, 2025.

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The Central Government has provided a platform to the states/UTs to register e-Zero FIRs in cybercrime cases, specifically those involving cyber financial fraud.

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Under this system, complaints involving a financial loss above the thresholds fixed by the respective state/UT registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or through the 1930 helpline will automatically result in the registration of an e-Zero FIR at the state/UT e-Crime police station. The FIR is then promptly transferred to the territorial cybercrime police station concerned.

The complainant is required to visit the respective police station within three days to convert the Zero FIR into a regular FIR.

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Section 173(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, mandates that information relating to the commission of a cognisable offence, irrespective of the area where the offence is committed, may be given orally or through electronic communication to an officer in charge of a police station.

The National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and the National Cybercrime Helpline 1930 have enabled easy reporting and prompt action on complaints related to cyber financial crimes. The newly introduced process involves integration of I4C’s NCRP system, Delhi Police’s e-FIR system and National Crime Record Bureau’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems.

Now, complaints involving financial losses above the threshold limit of Rs 10 lakh, reported through the NCRP of the 1930 helpline, will automatically lead to registration of a Zero FIR with the e-Crime police station of Delhi. This will be immediately routed to the territorial Cybercrime police stations. Complainants can visit the cybercrime police station within 3 days and get the Zero FIR converted into a regular FIR.