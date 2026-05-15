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Home / Delhi / Delhi tops crime against women among mega cities: NCRB report

Delhi tops crime against women among mega cities: NCRB report

Records 1,058 rape cases, 109 dowry deaths during 2024

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:15 AM May 15, 2026 IST
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The national capital recorded the highest number of crimes against women among India’s mega cities in 2024, with 13,396 cases registered, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

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The figure marked a marginal increase from 13,366 cases in 2023, while remaining lower than the 14,158 cases recorded in 2022.

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The NCRB data covers 19 cities with populations exceeding two million, classified as “mega cities” by the bureau. Despite reporting the highest number of cases, Delhi’s crime rate against women stood at 176.8, lower than Jaipur (199), Lucknow (186), and Indore (181.5).

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Rape and dowry-related crimes continued to be major concerns in the Capital in 2024. The city recorded 1,058 rape cases and 109 dowry deaths during the year.

According to the city-wise breakdown, the total number of crimes against women in Delhi in 2024 included 3,974 cases of kidnapping and abduction, 4,647 cases of cruelty by husband or relatives, 178 stalking cases, 755 molestation cases, 316 cases of sexual harassment and seven cases of murder with rape.

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