Delhi traders call for bandh today to protest attack

Several prominent traders’ bodies in Delhi have called for a complete bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The move comes in response to the killing of at least 26 persons, mostly tourists.

The bandh call has been spearheaded by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh and is supported by major trade associations, including the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association, across the Capital. These groups have appealed to all traders, shopkeepers and business owners to voluntarily close their establishments on Friday to honour the memory of the victims and send a unified message against terrorism.

“We request all traders to shut their businesses as a mark of respect to the innocent lives lost in the terror attack and to show that the business community of Delhi stands united against terrorism,” the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh said in a statement.

The National Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) also echoed this sentiment, urging full participation in the bandh to show solidarity with the victims and their families. “The trade community is outraged by the cowardly attack in Pahalgam and stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an NDTA representative.

Expressing grief and anger, the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association also announced that the entire Sadar Bazar market will remain closed on April 25.