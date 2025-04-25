DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi traders call for bandh today to protest attack

Delhi traders call for bandh today to protest attack

Several prominent traders’ bodies in Delhi have called for a complete bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The move comes in response to the killing of at least 26 persons,...
article_Author
Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Apr 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters clash with security personnel during a protest march towards the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
Advertisement

Several prominent traders’ bodies in Delhi have called for a complete bandh on April 25 as a mark of protest against the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The move comes in response to the killing of at least 26 persons, mostly tourists.

The bandh call has been spearheaded by the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh and is supported by major trade associations, including the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association, across the Capital. These groups have appealed to all traders, shopkeepers and business owners to voluntarily close their establishments on Friday to honour the memory of the victims and send a unified message against terrorism.

“We request all traders to shut their businesses as a mark of respect to the innocent lives lost in the terror attack and to show that the business community of Delhi stands united against terrorism,” the Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh said in a statement.

Advertisement

The National Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) also echoed this sentiment, urging full participation in the bandh to show solidarity with the victims and their families. “The trade community is outraged by the cowardly attack in Pahalgam and stands firmly with the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” said an NDTA representative.

Expressing grief and anger, the Federation of Sadar Bazar Trades Association also announced that the entire Sadar Bazar market will remain closed on April 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper