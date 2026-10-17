Delhi traders seek SC intervention

Delhi’s traders have urged the authorities concerned to protect commercial activity during the festive and wedding season, warning that political demonstrations, roadblocks and traffic restrictions could disrupt business worth an estimated Rs 250 crore daily.

The Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, seeking intervention to minimise disruptions. The organisation has called for political demonstrations in Delhi to be suspended until January 31, 2027.

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Traders said repeated protests, traffic diversions and Metro station closures were affecting customer footfall and the movement of goods across major commercial districts. Buyers travelling from neighbouring cities, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sonipat and Panipat, were also facing difficulties reaching Delhi’s markets.

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The organisation stressed that its appeal was not intended to undermine the democratic right to protest, but to balance that right with livelihoods, public convenience and access to commercial establishments. Its letter was signed by Delhi general secretary Hemant Gupta, Rakesh Yadav and Pradeep Gupta.

Separately, the Supreme Court heard a petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by the Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchants’ Association, seeking protection for traders’ livelihoods and uninterrupted access to major markets during the festive and wedding season.

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During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the difficulties faced by small shopkeepers, hawkers and stall owners, observing that these periods were crucial for their earnings and family sustenance. The court indicated that it would take action on the concerns raised.