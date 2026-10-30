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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Traders urge Opposition to defer rally over Diwali biz concerns

Delhi: Traders urge Opposition to defer rally over Diwali biz concerns

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:25 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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People throng Sadar Bazaar ahead of Diwali in New Delhi. File
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Delhi’s trading community has sought the intervention of Opposition leaders to defer the proposed Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, arguing that a political event during the peak Diwali shopping period could further hit businesses already affected by disruptions in recent weeks.

The Kirana Committee Delhi, in separate letters to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has appealed for the rally to be held after Diwali. The letters, dated October 29, say the association had earlier made a similar request to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The traders said Diwali is their most important business season. According to the letters, around Rs 25,000 crore worth of business takes place in Delhi between Dhanteras and Diwali, with the period also providing income support to small traders and their families. They claimed that protests, rallies and traffic restrictions during September and October had already caused losses of around Rs 3,000 crore. Another major rally during peak Diwali shopping, they said, could cause an additional loss of up to Rs 10,000 crore. The Sadar Bazar traders’ federation also urged the Congress leadership to hold the rally after November 10, citing its likely impact on markets around Ramlila Maidan, including Sadar Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chandni Chowk and Chawri Bazar.

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