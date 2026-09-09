Delhi traffic advisory: 22 diversion points identified for BRICS motorcade rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a public advisory ahead of the BRICS Summit 2026 motorcade rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday evening, warning commuters of diversions and traffic restrictions on more than 35 roads across the city.

The rehearsal will be held from 7 pm to 10 pm on Wednesday, with Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan serving as the venue. The BRICS Summit is scheduled from September 11 to 13.

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According to the advisory, traffic will be regulated at 22 diversion points covering key roads in central, south, east and New Delhi areas.

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Major roads likely to be affected include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Mathura Road, Moti Lal Nehru Marg, Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, Brig Hoshiar Singh Marg, Africa Avenue Road, Shanti Path, Janpath, Ashoka Road, Barakhamba Road, Tolstoy Marg, Niti Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road and Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg.

Traffic diversions have been planned at points including Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk, Mir Dard Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Janpath/Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, RML Hospital roundabout and Vande Mataram Marg.

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The traffic police have advised commuters to follow alternative routes and allow extra travel time, particularly those heading towards airports, railway stations and inter-state bus terminals.

Metro services have been strongly recommended for airport travel during the advisory period. Commuters travelling from Gurugram, Dwarka, New Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi and north and east Delhi have also been provided alternative routes to reach the airport and railway stations.

The advisory stated that buses may face route diversions during VIP movements, while the Metro will remain fully operational at all stations.

The traffic police have also advised motorists to park only in designated areas, with roadside parking within 200 metres of controlled roads prohibited.