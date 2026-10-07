Delhi traffic cops help accident victims reach hospital

Two Delhi Traffic Police personnel posted at Prem Bari Pul helped rush two persons injured in an e-rickshaw accident to a hospital in Ashok Vihar in northwest Delhi, officials said.

The incident took place around 10.05 am on Monday when an e-rickshaw travelling from Prem Bari Pul towards Azadpur slipped, leaving Mohammad Asif (38) and a 20-year-old woman injured.

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Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chand and Head Constable Manish, who were deployed on traffic duty at Prem Bari Pul, reached the spot after noticing the accident. They arranged an auto-rickshaw and shifted the injured to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, Ashok Vihar.

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The families of the two injured persons appreciated the prompt assistance provided by the traffic personnel.

The Northern Range Traffic appreciated the officials for their timely intervention and said their response reflected the Delhi Traffic Police’s commitment to public safety and service to citizens.