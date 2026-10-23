Delhi Traffic cops stress time-bound implementation of CAQM directions

As national capital’s air quality deteriorated to ‘poor’ category, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday held an inter-state coordination meeting with representatives of departments concerned, civic agencies and police authorities from neighbouring states and districts.

During the meeting, it was emphasised that CAQM directions must be complied with on a priority and implemented in a time-bound manner. It was decided to create a dedicated WhatsApp group for real-time coordination, sharing of directions and monitoring of action taken by various agencies, as per police officials.

Advertisement

Moreover, special emphasis was laid on preventing the entry of non-compliant inter-city and inter-state buses into Delhi-NCR. Such buses must be diverted at the borders itself, as diverting them after they enter Delhi leads to traffic congestion and additional pollution. As per the applicable directions, only EV, CNG and BS-VI diesel buses are permitted, subject to the prescribed conditions.

Advertisement

The meeting also reviewed the entry restrictions applicable to vehicles registered outside Delhi, subject to notified exemptions. It was decided that prominent display boards should be installed at Delhi borders clearly indicating that prohibited vehicles, including non-exempt vehicles not meeting the prescribed emission norms, will not be allowed to enter Delhi.

The issue of vehicles being permitted to operate for different periods in Delhi and neighbouring states was also discussed. It was emphasised that vehicles not legally permitted to operate in Delhi must not be allowed entry in violation of applicable restrictions.

Advertisement

The authorities concerned were also urged to strictly enforce no-entry timings, check non-destined and overloaded vehicles and take action against vehicles transporting construction and demolition (C&D) material in violation of the prescribed norms. Vehicle owners were advised to ensure valid pollution under control certificates (PUCC), wherever applicable.