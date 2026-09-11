Delhi traffic curbs, diversions on Sept 12 evening for BRICS Summit

Traffic restrictions, diversions and regulated movement will be enforced on several key roads in the national capital on September 12 in view of the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit, according to the Delhi Traffic Police.

The restrictions will be in force from 8.15 pm to 11 pm, during which traffic movement will be regulated along important stretches in and around central Delhi.

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According to the traffic advisory map, controlled traffic movement will be implemented on several major roads leading towards central Delhi, while a prohibited zone has been earmarked around Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan.

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Traffic will be diverted at designated junctions, with motorists being advised to follow alternative routes marked by the traffic police and avoid restricted areas.

The affected network includes roads around India Gate, Kartavya Path, Janpath, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Bhagwan Das Road, Mathura Road and the Pragati Maidan area, among other connecting stretches.

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Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, use the Metro wherever possible and allow additional travel time while travelling through or towards the affected areas.

Emergency and essential-service vehicles will be given priority passage, the advisory said.