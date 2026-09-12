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Home / Delhi / Delhi traffic curbs: India-Afghanistan T20 match on September 13, check routes to be avoided

Delhi traffic curbs: India-Afghanistan T20 match on September 13, check routes to be avoided

The match is scheduled from 7 pm to 11.30 pm on September 13, with restrictions and diversions likely to remain in force from 2 pm to 11.45 pm

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:28 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Commuters have also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates. Photo for representation only: ANI File
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Traffic restrictions and diversions will be imposed in and around Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday due to the India-Afghanistan T20 cricket match, the Delhi Traffic Police said.

The match is scheduled from 7 pm to 11.30 pm on September 13, with restrictions and diversions likely to remain in force from 2 pm to 11.45 pm.

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According to the traffic advisory, restrictions may be imposed on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk and JLN Marg as required.

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The movement of goods vehicles will also be restricted on designated stretches of Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, JLN Marg and DDU Marg.

Commuters have been advised to avoid JLN Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Asaf Ali Road and DDU Marg, particularly during the arrival and dispersal of spectators, and use alternate routes wherever feasible.

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Spectators have been advised to approach the stadium through designated routes corresponding to their entry gates. Gates 1-8 can be accessed from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, gates 10-15 from JLN Marg near the Ambedkar Stadium Bus Terminal, and gates 16-18 from Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near the petrol pump.

Free parking and Park & Ride facilities will be available at Mata Sundari Road, Rajghat Power House Road and Velodrome Road. General spectator parking will not be allowed in the immediate vicinity of the stadium, except for vehicles carrying valid parking labels.

Parking will also be prohibited on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, DDU Marg, Mirdard Chowk, JLN Marg and the Ring Road stretch between Rajghat and IP Flyover.

Vehicles parked in violation of the restrictions will be towed away and prosecuted, the advisory said.

Designated app-based taxi pick-up and drop-off points include Gate No. 2 near Maulana Azad Medical College on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Rajghat Chowk.

Commuters have also been advised to follow the official social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police for real-time traffic updates.

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