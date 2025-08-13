In the run-up to the 79th Independence Day celebrations, the Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday organised a Tiranga Yatra in the national capital.

As part of the celebrations, around 250 students from various Delhi schools participated in a spirited rally, flagged off by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic HQ-I) Shashank Jaiswal from the Traffic Training Park, Baba Kharak Singh Marg.

The rally followed a route via BKS Road before returning to the training park, with students marching energetically, waving the Tricolour and chanting patriotic slogans that reverberated through the streets.

The moving display of unity and enthusiasm drew cheers from bystanders, turning the city’s thoroughfares into a vibrant celebration of national pride.

The campaign also recognised the contributions of Traffic Prahri — citizen-volunteers who work alongside the Delhi Traffic Police to promote road safety and discipline. More than 60 Traffic Prahri attended a special programme at the Traffic Training Park in Punjabi Bagh, where Anil Tomar, ACP, Road Safety Cell Traffic, conducted an interactive session.

Participants were briefed on the Traffic Prahri mobile application, a platform enabling citizens to report traffic violations in real time.