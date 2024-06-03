Delhi Traffic Police intensify crackdown on underage driving

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 2

In the aftermath of a tragic accident involving a minor driving a sports car in Pune, which resulted in the loss of two lives, the issue of underage driving has once again come to the forefront.

Reflecting a nationwide concern, the Delhi Traffic Police have intensified their efforts to address the alarming increase in incidents of minors driving across the city. This year has witnessed a notable rise in prosecutions against underage drivers, underscoring the proactive measures undertaken by the authorities.

The Delhi Traffic Police have implemented several strategic initiatives aimed at tackling this issue. These measures include heightened surveillance, deployment of additional personnel at key checkpoints and increased patrolling in areas known for frequent traffic violations by minors. The crackdown on minor driving is part of a broader initiative to enhance road safety and reduce accidents involving young and inexperienced drivers.

To complement these enforcement actions, the Delhi Traffic Police have been conducting awareness campaigns in schools and communities. These campaigns seek to educate parents and guardians about the legal and safety implications of allowing minors to drive, promoting a culture of responsible driving from a young age.

The enforcement drive has resulted in a significant increase in the number of challans issued against minor drivers and their guardians. Between January 1 and May 15, the Delhi Traffic Police issued 101 challans for minor driving offences, marking a substantial rise from the 15 challans issued during the same period in 2023. This represents a remarkable surge of nearly 573 per cent in prosecutions compared to the previous year. The increase is attributed to the rigorous enforcement strategies and the unwavering commitment of the traffic police to uphold the law. Additionally, the rise in prosecutions serves as a deterrent, highlighting the legal consequences of such violations.

The Delhi Traffic Police reaffirm their commitment to ensuring the safety of all road users and reducing traffic-related incidents. They urge parents and guardians to take their responsibility seriously and prevent minors from driving. The public is also encouraged to report any instances of minor driving to the traffic police or the nearest police station.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.