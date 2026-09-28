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Home / Delhi / Delhi Traffic police issue over 10,000 challans for wrong-side driving

Delhi Traffic police issue over 10,000 challans for wrong-side driving

Enforcement drive from Sept 20-26 results in 14,160 challans, notices for violations

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:33 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Delhi Traffic Police issued 14,160 challans and notices for various traffic violations during a week-long enforcement drive aimed at improving road safety and maintaining disciplined traffic movement in the capital.

The enforcement action was carried out from September 20 to 26, with wrong-side driving accounting for the largest share of prosecutions. A total of 10,434 challans and notices were issued against motorists found driving against the prescribed flow of traffic.

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The traffic police said wrong-side driving poses a serious risk to motorists, pedestrians and other road users, and remains a key focus of its enforcement efforts.

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The drive also targeted vehicles with tinted glass and private buses, with 917 and 1,311 challans and notices issued respectively.

Besides these violations, the traffic police took action against 691 vehicles for improper or obstructive parking and issued 438 challans and notices for permit violations. Enforcement action was also taken in 76 cases of SC violations and 63 RC violations.

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A further 44 challans and notices were issued for disobeying lawful directions, while 50 motorists were prosecuted for not using seat belts. Another 136 cases were booked under other enforcement heads.

The traffic police said the focused enforcement was aimed at violations affecting road safety, traffic discipline and smooth movement on Delhi roads.

The department said sustained enforcement would be coupled with public awareness initiatives to promote responsible road behaviour and reduce the risk of accidents. Such drives will continue across the capital, with particular emphasis on violations affecting public safety and orderly traffic movement.

The traffic police urged motorists and other road users to follow traffic rules, exercise patience and co-operate with traffic personnel to make Delhi’s roads safer.

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