Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisor on Russian President Putin's visit 

Delhi Traffic Police issues traffic advisor on Russian President Putin’s visit 

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:11 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
Following Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit, several traffic restrictions have been put in place in the central and Lutyens' parts of the national capital, officials said on Friday.

According to the advisory, traffic and parking restrictions will be in place between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm on Friday at ITO Chowk, BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, JLN Marg, Rajghat Crossing, Shanti Van Crossing, Hanuman Setu–Y Point, Nishad Raj Marg, Salimgarh Bypass, the Pragati Maidan Tunnel–Hanuman Setu stretch, Kashmiri Gate, Vikas Marg, and IP Marg.

Officials added that any violation of parking rules on these routes will lead to the immediate towing of vehicles.

Commuters have been urged to plan their travel carefully and avoid high-security zones to prevent delays during the presidential movement, the advisory added.

