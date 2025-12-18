Delhi Traffic Police tightens PUC checks, bars fuel to violators

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday intensified enforcement across the city as a ban on the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards and the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule came into force.

Traffic police personnel were seen personally checking pollution under control (PUC) certificates of vehicles before allowing refuelling at petrol pumps.

"Multiple teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been deployed at key entry points into the city to stop non-compliant vehicles and ensure strict adherence to the curbs," a Delhi Traffic Police officer said.

The officer further said that over 100 teams were deployed at various locations across Delhi to check vehicles entering the capital without valid PUC certificates.

The teams have been stationed at border points, toll plazas and major entry corridors to ensure the implementation of the curbs, the officer said, adding "strict action will be taken against violators."

According to officials, over 580 police personnel have been deployed at 126 checkpoints, including inter-state borders. Enforcement teams of the Transport Department have also been stationed at petrol pumps and entry points to support the drive, while municipal corporation (MCD) workers are assisting in managing queues and facilitating checks.

Fuel stations are denying fuel to vehicles without valid PUC certificates, a measure being enforced through automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, voice alerts at petrol pumps and on-ground police support.

The measures are part of the implementation of GRAP restrictions amid persistently high pollution levels in the city. Under these curbs, the entry of non-Delhi private vehicles below BS-VI standards has been prohibited, while vehicles running on CNG or electric power, public transport, and those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services have been exempted.

Vehicles carrying construction materials are also barred from entering the city under the current restrictions, officials said, adding that enforcement will be further intensified in the coming days.

According to Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh, the restrictions will remain in effect till GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.