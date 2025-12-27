Delhi tribunal awards Rs 1.26 crore compensation to family of man killed in 2023 road accident

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded Rs 1.26 crore compensation to the family of a 32-year-old man who died after his motorcycle was hit by a DTC bus near Rohini East Metro Station in October 2023.

Presiding Officer Vikram was hearing a claim petition by the family members deceased Manish Kumar Chaudhary, seeking compensation for his death in the road accident.

In an order dated December 22, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending DTC bus by its driver, Sanjay.

The tribunal noted that the accident occurred on October 18, 2023, at around 1 pm under Rohini East Metro Station on Rithala Road, when Chaudhary was riding his motorcycle.

The DTC bus allegedly changed lanes abruptly, causing the motorcycle to collide with the rear portion of the bus. Chaudhary was declared brought dead to a hospital.

The tribunal relied on CCTV footage, which showed that the bus had changed lanes suddenly, contradicting the driver’s claim that the deceased was trying to overtake the vehicle.

It rejected the defence plea of contributory negligence, observing that the footage clearly fixed responsibility on the bus driver.

The tribunal noted that the deceased was employed as an assistant floor manager with a private firm, and the three petitioners, including his mother and sister, were found to be dependent on the deceased.

The tribunal awarded them a total compensation of Rs 1.26 crores under various heads and directed the insurer, New India Assurance Co Ltd, to deposit the compensation.