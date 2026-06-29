Delhi tribunal gives Rs 23L relief to man left disabled in road mishap

A Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Delhi, has awarded a compensation of over Rs 23 lakh to a man who suffered grievous injuries and permanent disability after being hit by a car in Najafgarh in 2020. Presiding officer Sudeep Raj Saini was hearing a claim petition filed by Parmanand Rai, a vegetable seller.

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In an order dated June 9, the tribunal held that the accident was caused due to rash and negligent driving of the offending car, being driven by Devender. According to the court proceedings, Rai was crossing a road in Najafgarh on the night of February 29, 2020, when a speeding car hit him, leaving him critically injured.

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The tribunal relied on the Detailed Accident Report (DAR), petitioner’s testimony, medical records and chargesheet to conclude that the driver was responsible for the accident. At the time of the accident, Rai was working as a vegetable seller. The tribunal assessed his functional disability and loss of earning capacity at 30 per cent. Taking into account medical expenses, loss of future income, pain and suffering and other applicable heads, the tribunal awarded a compensation of Rs 23.16 lakh to the victim.

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It also noted that the offending vehicle was insured at the time of the accident and directed the insurance company to deposit the compensation amount in favour of the victim.