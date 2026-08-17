Delhi tribunal gives Rs 32.74L relief to road accident victim’s kin

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded over Rs 32.74 lakh compensation to the family of a 49-year-old man who died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck in northeast Delhi in 2023.

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Presiding officer Manish Sharma directed SBI General Insurance Company to pay the compensation with 9 per cent annual interest to the family of the deceased, Mukesh Kumar.

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The tribunal held the truck driver guilty of “gross neglect and default” in driving the offending vehicle, leading to Kumar’s death.

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According to the tribunal, Kumar was returning home on his motorcycle on the night of January 19, 2023, when a Tata truck allegedly hit him from behind in Sonia Vihar. He sustained grievous injuries and was declared dead on arrival at GTB Hospital.

The claim petition was filed by Kumar’s wife, two sons, two daughters and mother. The family said Kumar ran a small hotel and earned around Rs 45,000 a month.

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The truck driver and owner denied negligence and disputed the vehicle’s involvement in the accident. The insurer, meanwhile, claimed that Kumar was under the influence of alcohol and was himself responsible for the crash.

Relying on the testimony of an eyewitness, the tribunal concluded that the accident occurred due to the rash and negligent driving of the truck driver. It noted that the respondents neither rebutted the eyewitness account nor produced evidence to support their defence.

The tribunal said the driver had failed to explain the circumstances in which the truck struck the motorcycle.

As the family could not produce documentary proof of Kumar’s income, the tribunal assessed his earnings on the basis of the minimum wages applicable to a skilled worker in Delhi and calculated the compensation at Rs 32.74 lakh. The insurer was directed to deposit the awarded amount within 30 days.