Delhi tunes into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ across 6.5K locations

The 138th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was heard at 6,538 locations across Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other senior leaders joining party workers and residents at different locations.

Malhotra listened to the programme with local RWA representatives and BJP workers at Akasa, Main Road, Bijwasan, while Gupta attended the programme at DDA Ground in Rohini Sector-21 along with MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Government Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and local residents.

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Minister Ashish Sood listened to the programme with BJP workers in Janakpuri, while Pankaj Singh attended it in Kunwar Singh Nagar.

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BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Delhi BJP organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal and district president Ravindra Chaudhary also listened to the programme at the New Delhi BJP district office along with senior office-bearers and party workers.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said, “Inspired by the thoughts and call to action of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue working to further strengthen our resolve of ‘Seva se Sangathan and Sangathan se Rashtra Nirman’.”

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Malhotra said that Prime Minister Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is no longer merely a radio programme; it has become one of the largest platforms for social awareness. Today, the issues he raised, including a drug-free India, cleanliness, women’s empowerment and “Made in India”, directly touched the hearts of the people. Delhi BJP workers are committed to taking every message of the Prime Minister to the ground. “Mann Ki Baat” has worked to connect every section of society with nation building.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Mann Ki Baat has today become the voice of the soul of the nation. Every month, the Prime Minister provides a national platform to the small and big achievements of citizens and the stories of ordinary people. This has strengthened positivity and the spirit of service in society. The Delhi Government will take forward the Prime Minister’s resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat – Nasha Mukt Yuva’ to schools, colleges and RWAs. Mann Ki Baat has truly emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of public awareness and social consciousness.”