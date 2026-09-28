DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi tunes into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ across 6.5K locations

Delhi tunes into ‘Mann Ki Baat’ across 6.5K locations

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:56 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta with Cabinet Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh listens to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 138th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', in New Delhi. PTI
Advertisement

The 138th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” was heard at 6,538 locations across Delhi on Sunday, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra and other senior leaders joining party workers and residents at different locations.

Malhotra listened to the programme with local RWA representatives and BJP workers at Akasa, Main Road, Bijwasan, while Gupta attended the programme at DDA Ground in Rohini Sector-21 along with MP Yogendra Chandolia, Delhi Government Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh and local residents.

Advertisement

Minister Ashish Sood listened to the programme with BJP workers in Janakpuri, while Pankaj Singh attended it in Kunwar Singh Nagar.

Advertisement

BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde, Delhi BJP organisation general secretary Pawan Rana, MP Bansuri Swaraj, Jal Board Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay, Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal and district president Ravindra Chaudhary also listened to the programme at the New Delhi BJP district office along with senior office-bearers and party workers.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said, “Inspired by the thoughts and call to action of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue working to further strengthen our resolve of ‘Seva se Sangathan and Sangathan se Rashtra Nirman’.”

Advertisement

Malhotra said that Prime Minister Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” is no longer merely a radio programme; it has become one of the largest platforms for social awareness. Today, the issues he raised, including a drug-free India, cleanliness, women’s empowerment and “Made in India”, directly touched the hearts of the people. Delhi BJP workers are committed to taking every message of the Prime Minister to the ground. “Mann Ki Baat” has worked to connect every section of society with nation building.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “Mann Ki Baat has today become the voice of the soul of the nation. Every month, the Prime Minister provides a national platform to the small and big achievements of citizens and the stories of ordinary people. This has strengthened positivity and the spirit of service in society. The Delhi Government will take forward the Prime Minister’s resolve of ‘Viksit Bharat – Nasha Mukt Yuva’ to schools, colleges and RWAs. Mann Ki Baat has truly emerged as one of the most powerful mediums of public awareness and social consciousness.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts