Delhi: Two held for threatening bizman in extortion bid

The Delhi Police have arrested two men in connection with an extortion case in which a Hari Nagar-based businessman was allegedly threatened and asked to pay Rs 1 crore by callers claiming to be members of the Naveen Bali–Neeraj Bawana gang.

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According to the police, the complainant, Brijendra, a resident of Hari Nagar, engaged in the distribution of branded detergent powder, approached the Hari Nagar police station after receiving a threatening WhatsApp call at around 9.27 pm on July 26.

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The caller allegedly demanded Rs 1 crore and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid by the evening of July 27. The caller claimed to possess information about the businessman and his family.

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Following the complaint, an FIR was registered and an investigation was launched. The police said sustained technical investigation led to the identification and arrest of Mohammad Monish (28), a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi, and Mohammed Asad (23), a resident of Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, from the Mohan Garden area within 12 hours.

The mobile phone and SIM card allegedly used to make the extortion call were recovered from their possession. During the investigation, the police found that the accused had purchased a new mobile handset and SIM card from Gaffar Market in Karol Bagh three days before the incident.

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Investigators further revealed that Monish had previously worked for the complainant.