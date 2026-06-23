Delhi: Two Nigerians arrested for evading court proceedings

The Delhi Police have arrested two Nigerian nationals for allegedly evading court proceedings in criminal cases.

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One of the accused had been declared a proclaimed offender in a commercial quantity heroin case, officials said on Monday.

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According to police, the arrests were made during a verification drive launched to trace habitual narcotics offenders released on bail but failing to appear before the courts.

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Somadina Hilary Augustin of Anambra State in Nigeria, one of the accused, had been booked under the provisions of the NDPS Act, IPC and the Foreigners Act at the Vikaspuri police station.

The police said the case involved the seizure of a commercial quantity of heroin. He had been declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court on April 6, after he allegedly failed to appear during trial.

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The second accused, Stainly Anekwe, a resident of Delta State, Nigeria, was wanted in a case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station under the Foreigners Act. The police said proceedings under Section 84 of the BNSS had already been initiated against him for not appearing before the court.

The two were apprehended from the Uttam Nagar area during a verification drive conducted by a team of the Anti-Narcotics Cell. No recovery was made during the operation.

The police said both accused were produced before the court.