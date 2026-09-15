Delhi: Two-stage tests, stronger security in exam reforms sought by ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a set of recommendations on examination reforms to the High-Powered Task Force headed by Nandan Nilekani, calling for major competitive examinations to be made more transparent, secure and accountable.

Among its key recommendations, the student organisation has proposed conducting major competitive examinations, including NEET, in two stages, the first for shortlisting candidates and the second for final selection. It has also suggested exploring the feasibility of holding NEET twice a year, with the better score being considered, to reduce students’ dependence on a single high-stakes examination.

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The recommendations were prepared following round-table conferences organised by the ABVP in Pune, Nagpur, Bhopal, Delhi, Chandigarh and South Bihar to gather inputs from students and experts. The proposals cover immediate, medium-term and long-term reforms in the examination system.

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The ABVP has called for greater use of computer-based examinations, stronger question paper security, uniform national standards for examination centres and robust candidate verification and data protection mechanisms. It has also sought greater transparency in answer keys, normalisation and tie-breaking procedures, besides clear protocols for handling technical and administrative failures, including re-examinations where necessary.

For long-term reforms, the organisation has proposed independent security and process audits, a national question bank, digital evaluation, an integrated examination management system and a central examination dashboard. It has also stressed better coordination among curriculum, teaching, assessment and entrance examinations, along with competency-based assessment, career counselling and measures to reduce dependence on coaching.

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Virendra Singh Solanki, National General Secretary of the ABVP, said, “Students should be able to compete on the basis of their knowledge and hard work, not be made to bear the consequences of gaps in the examination system. Our recommendations focus on making the entire process from registration and examination to evaluation and selection more transparent, secure and accountable. A two-stage examination model can make the selection process more systematic while reducing the pressure associated with a single high-stakes examination.”