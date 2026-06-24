Delhi UG admissions: Shri Ram College of Commerce, Hindu, St. Stephen’s most preferred colleges

With undergraduate admissions for the 2026 academic session on the horizon, one thing is clear: Delhi University’s top colleges continue to dominate the aspirations of students across the country.

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The latest admission preference trends show that Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) remains the undisputed favourite among UG aspirants, attracting the highest number of first choice applications.

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Close behind are Hindu College, Hansraj College, St. Stephen’s College, and Miranda House, reaffirming their status as some of India’s most sought-after institutions.

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The findings offer a glimpse into where students are hoping to study and which courses are drawing the most attention in an increasingly competitive admission landscape.

Delhi’s most preferred colleges

While thousands of students compete every year for a seat in Delhi University (DU), a handful of colleges continue to stand out as dream destinations.

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Along with SRCC, Hindu, Hansraj, St. Stephen’s and Miranda House, institutions such as Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR), Kirori Mal College, Sri Venkateswara College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and Ramjas College featured prominently in students preference lists.

Their strong academic reputation, active campus life, distinguished alumni networks and placement records continue to make them highly attractive choices for aspirants from across India.

B.Com (Hons) remains the undisputed favourite

When it comes to courses, commerce continues to rule.

B.Com (Honours) emerged as the most preferred undergraduate programme by a significant margin, reflecting the growing demand for careers in finance, accounting, consulting and business management.

The most sought after courses after B.Com (Hons) were-

B.Com

B.A. (Hons) English

B.A. (Hons) Political Science

B.A. (Hons) History

B.Sc. (Hons) Zoology

B.A. Programme (History + Political Science)

B.A. (Hons) Economics

B.Sc. (Hons) Mathematics

B.A. (Hons) Psychology

The data highlights the continued popularity of traditional academic disciplines even as students increasingly explore diverse career pathways.

Most sought after combinations

SRCC – B.Com (Hons)

Hindu College – Political Science (Hons)

St. Stephen’s College – Economics (Hons)

Miranda House – English (Hons)

LSR – Psychology (Hons)

These programmes are among the most competitive in the country and consistently attract some of the highest scoring candidates.

Stream wise preferences

Commerce

Students aiming for commerce courses largely preferred-

SRCC

Hindu College

Hansraj College

LSR

Shaheed Bhagat Singh College

Economics

The most preferred destinations for Economics aspirants were-

St. Stephen’s College

SRCC

Hindu College

Hansraj College

Humanities

Political science, English, history and psychology continued to attract strong demand, particularly at-

Hindu College

St. Stephen’s College

Miranda House

LSR

Science

Among Science aspirants, the leading choices included-

St. Stephen’s College

Hindu College

Hansraj College

Miranda House

Kirori Mal College