Delhi under tight security for 80th Independence Day celebrations
The Delhi Police and other security forces have intensified surveillance across the city, deploying additional personnel at strategic locations and conducting thorough checks at all entry and exit points
NSD staff during the Tiranga Rally around Mandi House Cultural Circuit as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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