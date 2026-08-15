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Home / Delhi / Delhi under tight security for 80th Independence Day celebrations

Delhi under tight security for 80th Independence Day celebrations

The Delhi Police and other security forces have intensified surveillance across the city, deploying additional personnel at strategic locations and conducting thorough checks at all entry and exit points

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Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:04 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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NSD staff during the Tiranga Rally around Mandi House Cultural Circuit as part of Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO:MUKESH AGGARWAL
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The New Delhi area of the national capital has been placed under heavy security as the city prepares for the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
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The Delhi Police and other security forces have intensified surveillance across the city, deploying additional personnel at strategic locations and conducting thorough checks at all entry and exit points.

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Public spaces are under close watch amid expectations of large crowds. Security agencies are coordinating closely to monitor sensitive areas, busy markets, railway stations, bus terminals and other key installations.

Residents have been urged to report any suspicious activity immediately.

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The heightened security arrangements are ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15.

Digital parking initiative

In a new initiative, the Delhi Traffic Police has digitally mapped seven designated parking sites near the Red Fort in partnership with Google Maps and Mappls.

The locations have been marked on Google Maps, while the Mappls app will generate QR codes for each site, allowing visitors and dignitaries to locate their designated parking easily. The Delhi Traffic Police shared full details on its official X handle.

Most Wanted’ posters released

As a precautionary measure ahead of the celebrations, the Delhi Police have released posters featuring 19 most-wanted terror suspects, along with rewards for information leading to their capture.

The suspects are linked to the Indian Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda and several Khalistani militant groups.

From the Indian Mujahideen, the posters name Riyaz Bhatkal and Zabiuddin Ansari, alias Iqbal Bhatkal.

The Al-Qaeda-linked suspects include Mohammed Shahriyar Akhtar, Abu Sufiyan and Syed Mohammed Arshiyan.

Several Khalistani operatives also feature on the list: Ranjit Singh, alias Neeta, and Paramjit Singh Pamma, both associated with the Khalistan Zindabad Force; Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dala, of the Khalistan Tiger Force; and Harvinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, Wadhawa Singh Babbar and Gurmeet Singh Bagga, all linked to the Babbar Khalsa International.

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