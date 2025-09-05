Delhi University achieves best-ever national ranking, climbs to 5th position

Delhi University (DU) has achieved its best-ever performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Union Ministry of Education. The university has climbed to fifth position in the university category, up from sixth last year. In the research institution category, DU improved its rank from 14th to 12th, with only IITs and dedicated research institutes ahead of it. It also retained its 15th position in the overall category, reaffirming its place among India’s leading higher education institutions.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh called this a “historic moment in its academic journey”.

He said, “DU’s best-ever performance in NIRF is a historic moment in the history of the university and a source of immense pride. It reflects the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, staff, alumni and stakeholders. This milestone will inspire us to reach even greater heights in teaching, research and social service.”

In the college category, DU once again dominated the national rankings. All of the top five colleges in India belong to DU, and 10 of the top 20 colleges nationwide are its constituents.

Hindu College secured the top spot, followed by Miranda House at second, Hansraj College at third, Kirori Mal College at fourth, and St Stephen’s College at fifth.

The Vice-Chancellor further added, “With this recognition, DU reaffirms its commitment to excellence in education, research and community engagement, and strengthens its position as a premier national and global institution.”

Congratulating everyone, he said, “This is the result of teamwork and hard work.”

Prof Singh also expressed confidence in DU’s future success: “I hope that next year, DU and all the colleges associated with it will give even better results and set new records in all categories.”