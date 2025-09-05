DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University achieves best-ever national ranking, climbs to 5th position

Delhi University achieves best-ever national ranking, climbs to 5th position

All top five colleges in India belong to DU; 10 of the top 20 colleges are its constituents
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:52 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File Photo
Advertisement

Delhi University (DU) has achieved its best-ever performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2025, released by the Union Ministry of Education. The university has climbed to fifth position in the university category, up from sixth last year. In the research institution category, DU improved its rank from 14th to 12th, with only IITs and dedicated research institutes ahead of it. It also retained its 15th position in the overall category, reaffirming its place among India’s leading higher education institutions.

Advertisement

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh called this a “historic moment in its academic journey”.

He said, “DU’s best-ever performance in NIRF is a historic moment in the history of the university and a source of immense pride. It reflects the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, staff, alumni and stakeholders. This milestone will inspire us to reach even greater heights in teaching, research and social service.”

Advertisement

In the college category, DU once again dominated the national rankings. All of the top five colleges in India belong to DU, and 10 of the top 20 colleges nationwide are its constituents.

Hindu College secured the top spot, followed by Miranda House at second, Hansraj College at third, Kirori Mal College at fourth, and St Stephen’s College at fifth.

Advertisement

Highlighting the achievement, Singh said, “DU’s best ever performance in NIRF is a source of immense pride. It reflects the dedication and collective effort of our faculty, students, staff, alumni and stakeholders.”

The Vice-Chancellor further added, “With this recognition, DU reaffirms its commitment to excellence in education, research and community engagement, and strengthens its position as a premier national and global institution.”

Congratulating everyone, he said, “This is the result of teamwork and hard work.”

Prof Singh also expressed confidence in DU’s future success: “I hope that next year, DU and all the colleges associated with it will give even better results and set new records in all categories.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts