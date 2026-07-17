Delhi University allots over 93K UG seats in first round

The University of Delhi (DU) has achieved a major milestone in its undergraduate admission process for the 2026-27 academic session, allotting 93,033 seats in the first round under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS).

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The first allocation has been made across 221 undergraduate programmes offered by 67 colleges, with female candidates outnumbering male students in this year's list.

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The first round comes after an overwhelming response from aspirants. While 2,18,284 candidates registered for UG admissions, 2,08,043 completed Phase II and became eligible for seat allocation. The university considered nearly 15.92 lakh programme preferences before finalising the allotment.

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Among those allotted seats, 51,014 are female students and 42,019 are male. The allocation list also includes 1,243 single girl child candidates and 242 orphan applicants (109 males and 133 females), reflecting DU's continued emphasis on inclusive admissions.

The university has achieved an overall allocation rate of 86.1 per cent in the first round. Nearly all seats in the unreserved category (99.9%) have been allotted, followed by OBC (96%), SC (95.2%), EWS (92.7%), ST (67.3%), and PwBD (23%) categories.

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Students allotted seats must accept their allocation by 11:59 pm on July 18. After verification by their respective colleges, candidates can complete the admission process by paying the prescribed fee.

Those hoping to secure a higher-preference course or college can opt for the 'Upgrade' facility and rearrange their higher preferences until 11:59 pm on July 21. The DU has advised applicants to keep checking the admission portal for updates.

The university also shared updates on admissions to other programmes. The third allocation round for two-year postgraduate programmes, including performance-based courses such as MFA, BPEd, MPEd and Music, has concluded. So far, 10,240 candidates have secured admission, while 6,240 have frozen their seats and 2,153 have opted for an upgrade.

The DU will soon announce the schedule for Spot Round-I, the second round of performance-based admissions, and admissions under the CW and Ward supernumerary quotas.

Meanwhile, 12,639 candidates have registered for the newly introduced one-year postgraduate programmes, available to DU graduates who completed the four-year undergraduate programme (UGCF 2022 under NEP 2020).

The second spot round for the five-year integrated law programme will begin on July 17, while the third round of BTech admissions is scheduled to start on July 19. With admissions now entering the next phase, the university is set to welcome a new batch of students when the 2026-27 academic session begins on July 28.