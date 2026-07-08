Delhi University announces 2,153 sports quota seats for UG admissions; volleyball, basketball top the list

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the sports supernumerary quota seat matrix for undergraduate admissions for the 2026-27 academic session, offering a total of 2,153 seats across 28 sports disciplines.

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The announcement comes as Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2026 is under way, with candidates currently filling their programme and college preferences.

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According to the seat matrix, 1,119 seats have been earmarked for male candidates and 1,034 for female candidates. Among all disciplines, volleyball has the highest number of seats at 222, followed by basketball (206), football (195), cricket (192) and athletics (151).

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The university has also released a college wise seat matrix, allowing aspirants to check the availability of sports quota seats in their preferred colleges and disciplines.

Several prominent colleges, including Hansraj College, Hindu College, Ramjas College, Miranda House, Shri Ram College of Commerce, Lady Shri Ram College for Women and Sri Venkateswara College, are among those offering admissions under the sports quota.

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Admissions will be offered in 28 recognised sports, including athletics, badminton, basketball, cricket, football, hockey, shooting, swimming, table tennis, volleyball and wrestling, among others.

Candidates seeking admission under the Sports Supernumerary Quota must have appeared for CUET (UG) 2026 and fulfil the academic eligibility criteria prescribed for their chosen undergraduate programme.

DU has retained the existing admission formula under the sports quota. Twenty-five per cent weightage will be given to the candidate's CUET (UG) 2026 score, while the remaining 75 per cent will be based on sports certificates, performance in sports trials and assessment conducted by the university.

The university clarified that admissions under the Sports Supernumerary Quota will be conducted separately from the regular merit based admission process.

Besides clearing the sports assessment, candidates will also have to meet all academic and programme specific eligibility requirements before securing admission.