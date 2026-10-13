Delhi University approves Rs 5,889-crore hostel plan to accommodate more students

The University of Delhi (DU) Executive Council has approved a Rs 5,889-crore proposal to expand its residential infrastructure, adding accommodation for 21,895 students through new hostels and the reconstruction of two existing facilities.

The proposal was approved at the university’s 1,284th Executive Council meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. Of the total outlay, Rs 4,027 crore has been earmarked for new hostels to accommodate 15,758 students, while Rs 1,862 crore will be spent on reconstructing Jubilee Hall and the PG Men’s Hostel, providing residential facilities for another 6,137 students.

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Prof Singh said the buildings were being designed to meet future requirements, with the university taking a long-term approach to planning its residential infrastructure. He also clarified that the names of the existing hostels would not be changed after reconstruction.

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The university plans to construct additional multi-storey hostel buildings at its Dhaka Complex, Surajmal Vihar campus and Najafgarh campus. Hostels for both male and female students are also planned at Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, the university’s West Campus in Dwarka, and its East Campus in Surajmal Vihar, Karkardooma.

With vacant land for construction limited across the university, the Executive Council decided that hostel blocks would be designed to make maximum use of the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) on each campus.

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The proposed hostel complexes will include dining halls, shops, common rooms, reading rooms and residences for wardens. The facilities are being planned as integrated residential spaces to cater to students’ accommodation and day-to-day needs.

The Executive Council also urged all DU colleges to prepare proposals for constructing new hostels on their respective premises and submit them to the funding agency, with the aim of expanding residential facilities across the university.