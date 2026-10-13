DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University approves Rs 5,889-crore hostel plan to accommodate more students

Delhi University approves Rs 5,889-crore hostel plan to accommodate more students

Rs 4,027 crore earmarked for new hostels, while Rs 1,862 crore will be spent on reconstructing Jubilee Hall and PG Men’s Hostel

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:00 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The University of Delhi (DU) Executive Council has approved a Rs 5,889-crore proposal to expand its residential infrastructure, adding accommodation for 21,895 students through new hostels and the reconstruction of two existing facilities.

The proposal was approved at the university’s 1,284th Executive Council meeting, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh. Of the total outlay, Rs 4,027 crore has been earmarked for new hostels to accommodate 15,758 students, while Rs 1,862 crore will be spent on reconstructing Jubilee Hall and the PG Men’s Hostel, providing residential facilities for another 6,137 students.

Advertisement

Prof Singh said the buildings were being designed to meet future requirements, with the university taking a long-term approach to planning its residential infrastructure. He also clarified that the names of the existing hostels would not be changed after reconstruction.

Advertisement

The university plans to construct additional multi-storey hostel buildings at its Dhaka Complex, Surajmal Vihar campus and Najafgarh campus. Hostels for both male and female students are also planned at Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh, the university’s West Campus in Dwarka, and its East Campus in Surajmal Vihar, Karkardooma.

With vacant land for construction limited across the university, the Executive Council decided that hostel blocks would be designed to make maximum use of the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) on each campus.

Advertisement

The proposed hostel complexes will include dining halls, shops, common rooms, reading rooms and residences for wardens. The facilities are being planned as integrated residential spaces to cater to students’ accommodation and day-to-day needs.

The Executive Council also urged all DU colleges to prepare proposals for constructing new hostels on their respective premises and submit them to the funding agency, with the aim of expanding residential facilities across the university.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts