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Home / Delhi / Delhi University assistant professor found murdered in east Delhi flat

Delhi University assistant professor found murdered in east Delhi flat

Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, lived alone in the flat in Vasundhara Enclave

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:36 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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A 49-year-old assistant professor of a college under Delhi University was found murdered in her apartment in east Delhi's Vasundhara Enclave on Thursday afternoon, police said.

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Devosmita Paul, an assistant professor at Shivaji College, lived alone in the flat in Vasundhara Enclave, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajeev Kumar said in an official statement.

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Police said they received a PCR call at around 2.35 pm from a woman who reported that her sister had been murdered and her body was lying in the flat.

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A police team rushed to the spot, where the caller, identified as Devarati Paul, informed officers that her sister had not been responding to repeated phone calls since morning.

She said the apartment was locked from the outside and, suspecting something untoward, she broke open the lock and entered the flat. She found her sister lying dead in the house and alerted the police.

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The crime team and forensic experts were called to the scene. A detailed examination of the apartment was conducted and relevant exhibits and forensic samples were collected. The crime scene was photographed and videographed as part of the investigation, police said.

The body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after receiving the autopsy report, officials said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at New Ashok Nagar police station.

Police said multiple teams had been formed to identify and apprehend the accused. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the victim's recent movements, contacts and CCTV footage from the area.

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