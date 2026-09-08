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Home / Delhi / Delhi University calls for faster hostel construction

Delhi University calls for faster hostel construction

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File
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University of Delhi (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Monday expressed deep condolences over the deaths of DU students in the five-storeyed PG hostel building collapse in Satya Niketan near South Campus and called upon college principals to review and expand residential facilities for students.

Prof Singh convened a meeting of college principals on Monday to discuss the tragedy. A two-minute silence was observed during the meeting in memory of the students who lost their lives in the incident.

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“The loss of students’ lives is a massive blow to the DU. This incident has shaken everyone,” Prof Yogesh Singh said.

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He described it as a moment of profound sorrow for all and extended his deepest condolences to the affected families. He affirmed that the University of Delhi stands ready to provide all possible assistance to the victims of the tragedy.

The Vice-Chancellor urged principals to take steps to ensure that such an incident does not recur and told them to assess the residential facilities available to students in their respective colleges.

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He also directed colleges to expedite the completion of the existing and under-construction hostel projects so that accommodation could be made available to students at the earliest. Principals were further told to explore the feasibility of constructing new hostels on their campuses.

The colleges have been advised to assess available space, government schemes and other requirements before preparing plans for new hostel projects. Prof Singh stressed that the objective should be to provide residential facilities to the maximum possible number of students, with the university assuring all possible assistance.

The move comes a day after the collapse of the PG building in Satya Niketan, where several students were trapped under the debris and rescue operations continued through the night.

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