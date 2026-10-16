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Home / Delhi / Delhi University college staff hold dharnas over vacancies; classes disrupted

Delhi University college staff hold dharnas over vacancies; classes disrupted

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:32 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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College staff associations across almost all colleges of Delhi University (DU) held demonstrations and sit-ins on Thursday under the Delhi University Teachers Association’s (DUTA) VOCLE(D)I campaign, pressing for the regularisation of temporary teachers, filling of vacant posts and timely release of grants. The protests also disrupted classes across colleges as teachers and staff joined the dharnas to raise long-pending service-related and institutional issues.

The protests were held amid concerns over the continued dependence on guest, temporary and ad hoc faculty, along with uncertainty over salary payments and funds required to meet colleges’ financial obligations.

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“Colleges cannot be run on guest, temporary and ad hoc faculty alone. Permanent appointments have not been made, and the demand is to absorb teachers who are already working in colleges and fill all additional vacant posts at the earliest. Grants must also be released on time,” said Prof Sujit Kumar of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College.

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Highlighting the financial difficulties faced by colleges because of delayed grants, Kumar said, “Our college has already exhausted its grant. We somehow managed to pay salaries last month using the society fund, but the grant for the current month has still not been released. If the funds are not released on time, salary payments may be affected next month as well. Colleges also have to make timely payments to employees who retire, leaving them with a fund shortage.”

The dharnas were scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm in day colleges and from 3.30 pm to 6.30 pm in evening colleges. Classes were affected as staff members participated in the demonstrations, with the protests taking place across almost all DU colleges.

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Among the key demands raised by DUTA were the regularisation or absorption of long-serving ad hoc and temporary teachers in 12 Delhi government-funded colleges, counting their full past service for promotions and restoration of increments for MPhil and PhD qualifications.

The association also sought the filling of teaching vacancies, addressing shortfalls in faculty strength and resolving concerns over reservation in the appointment of principals in DU colleges.

It called for changes in screening criteria for faculty appointments and promotions, including the inclusion of peer reviewed journals in the assessment process.

The extension of WUS Health Centre facilities to both teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges was another demand raised during the campaign.

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