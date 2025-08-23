Delhi University confirms over 68,000 admissions in UG round 2

The University of Delhi has released the data for Undergraduate Admissions Upgrade Round 2, confirming a total of 68,116 admissions so far.

Advertisement

The second upgrade round witnessed active participation from applicants, with 17,595 students applying for a change in their allotted course or college. Out of these, 7,685 students successfully secured an upgrade to a higher-preference choice, while the rest retained their existing seats.

At the same time, a significant number of candidates—46,257 in total—chose to freeze their admissions, indicating they are satisfied with their current allotment and will not take part in subsequent upgrade rounds. This reflects a growing clarity among students regarding their academic preferences as the admission cycle progresses.

Advertisement

In addition to the general merit-based allocations, 2,808 seats have been filled through performance-based and supernumerary categories. These include admissions under sports and extra-curricular activity (ECA) quotas, as well as supernumerary seats for categories such as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW), and foreign applicants.

Officials noted that the high number of confirmed admissions reflects the sustained interest in Delhi University’s wide range of undergraduate programs, spread across its 90 constituent colleges. With the second upgrade round complete.