DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University confirms over 68,000 admissions in UG round 2

Delhi University confirms over 68,000 admissions in UG round 2

The second upgrade round witnessed active participation from applicants, with 17,595 students applying for a change in their allotted course or college
article_Author
Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 PM Aug 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
North Campus, Delhi University. File photo
Advertisement

The University of Delhi has released the data for Undergraduate Admissions Upgrade Round 2, confirming a total of 68,116 admissions so far.

Advertisement

The second upgrade round witnessed active participation from applicants, with 17,595 students applying for a change in their allotted course or college. Out of these, 7,685 students successfully secured an upgrade to a higher-preference choice, while the rest retained their existing seats.

At the same time, a significant number of candidates—46,257 in total—chose to freeze their admissions, indicating they are satisfied with their current allotment and will not take part in subsequent upgrade rounds. This reflects a growing clarity among students regarding their academic preferences as the admission cycle progresses.

Advertisement

In addition to the general merit-based allocations, 2,808 seats have been filled through performance-based and supernumerary categories. These include admissions under sports and extra-curricular activity (ECA) quotas, as well as supernumerary seats for categories such as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), Children/Widows of Armed Forces Personnel (CW), and foreign applicants.

Officials noted that the high number of confirmed admissions reflects the sustained interest in Delhi University’s wide range of undergraduate programs, spread across its 90 constituent colleges. With the second upgrade round complete.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts