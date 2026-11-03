Delhi University discharges prof over references to terrorism in study material

The University of Delhi (DU) has discharged Saripalli V Ravikiran, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Political Science at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), formerly known as the School of Open Learning (SOL), amid a controversy over objectionable references to terrorism, Dr BR Ambedkar, women and feminism in study material prepared for undergraduate students.

Opposing the university’s decision, the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has announced a one-day strike and total shutdown on November 3, with classes to remain suspended across the university.

Advertisement

The controversy relates to self-learning material prepared by Ravikiran for BA Political Science students. The content reportedly contained remarks and references concerning Dr BR Ambedkar, women, feminism and terrorism, triggering objections from sections of the university community.

Advertisement

The discharge order stated that the professor had been removed from service with immediate effect following a recommendation by the CDOE Governing Body, which was subsequently approved by DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

According to the order, Ravikiran was appointed against an advertisement dated May 23, 2023, and joined the university on February 29, 2024, on probation. The university stated that his performance during the initial probation period was not satisfactory, following which his probation was extended by one year through an office letter dated February 7, 2025.

Advertisement

However, the order maintained that his “work and conduct” remained unsatisfactory during the extended probation period. It further claimed that the CDOE had informed him of his shortcomings from time to time and apprised him of the action being taken by the centre.

The university also stated that he had been provided with several opportunities for personal hearings and to submit written explanations.

“Considering the continuous unsatisfactory performance during the extended probation period,” the CDOE Governing Body recommended that Ravikiran be discharged from service, the order stated.

The discharge was carried out under Clause 7(9) of Ordinance XVIII and Point No. 7 of the Form of Agreement of Service of College Teachers under the Annexure to Ordinance XII of the university. The order also clarified that the discharge would not disqualify him from applying for future positions at the University of Delhi, other colleges or government services.

Meanwhile, opposing the university’s action, the DUTA has called a one-day strike and total shutdown on November 3. The decision was taken unanimously at an emergency meeting of the DUTA executive held on November 2. In its communication to teachers, the association described the action against the CDOE professor as an “unjust termination” and announced that classes would remain suspended on November 3.

“Emergent DUTA Executive meeting held on 2nd November 2026 decided unanimously to hold a One Day Strike (Total Shut Down) on 3rd November 2026 against the unjust termination of CDOE (SOL) teacher,” the communication stated.

The teachers’ body has also asked staff associations to mobilise teachers from their respective colleges to ensure participation in the shutdown.