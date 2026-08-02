Delhi University doubles seats in one-year PG courses; ABVP claims credit

Delhi University has approved a significant increase in the intake for its one-year postgraduate (PG) programmes, doubling the number of seats following the recommendations of a committee constituted to review the issue.

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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), meanwhile, claimed the decision was a result of its sustained agitation over the shortage of seats. According to the student organisation, it had organised a demonstration outside the university administration on July 17, demanding an increase in seats for one-year PG courses. Following the protest, the university constituted a high-level committee to examine the issue.

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After reviewing academic and technical aspects, the committee recommended doubling the intake, a proposal that was subsequently approved by the university administration. Besides increasing the overall intake, Delhi University has also authorised individual colleges to further enhance seats based on their infrastructure, faculty strength and academic requirements.

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Welcoming the move, ABVP described it as a major relief for students seeking admission to postgraduate programmes, saying the expansion would improve opportunities for deserving candidates.