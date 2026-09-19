Delhi University freshers get their first taste of campus politics

College IDs in hand, phones out and friends walking alongside them, students began arriving at polling centres across Delhi University (DU) on Friday, many experiencing the DUSU election from the other side of the campaign trail for the first time. For some, there was excitement, for others, a little confusion about the voting process and the candidates.

Outside the colleges, groups of newcomers could be seen checking polling details on their phones, asking seniors about the procedure and waiting for their turn. Some students had already made up their minds after following the campaign online, while others were still discussing candidates with friends in the queue.

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“I was excited since morning. I had seen seniors talking about the DUSU elections, but this is the first time I am actually voting. I wanted to experience what it is like to participate in the election,” said Sushant Kumar, a first-year student of North Campus.

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For some, the first hurdle was figuring out the voting process itself. A few first-timer voters were seen confirming details with friends and seniors before entering the polling area, while others carefully checked their college IDs before joining the queue.

“I had to ask my senior about the candidates and even about where I had to go to vote. We were discussing everything while standing in the queue. Once I got inside, though, the process was quite simple,” said Pooja Kumari, a first-year student of ARSD College.

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The election atmosphere outside the colleges was hard to miss. Supporters stood around the polling centres, students moved in groups and conversations repeatedly shifted to candidates and their campaigns. For students who had spent only a few months at DU, it was their first close look at the campus politics they had mostly encountered through seniors and social media.

“I had mostly seen DUSU campaigning through Instagram and WhatsApp. Today, when I saw supporters outside the college and students discussing candidates everywhere, it felt much bigger and more real,” said Jitendra Gochar, from Hindu College.

The first-time experience did not end at the polling booth. Students emerging after casting their votes could be seen rejoining their friends, discussing the process and, in some cases, comparing how their first election experience had gone.

“Before going inside, I was a little nervous because I had never voted in an election. After coming out, I was actually happy that I had finally participated in something happening on my campus,” Reetu Thakur said.

For these first-year students, Friday’s polling was more than a new entry in the university calendar. It was an introduction to a side of DU that, until now, many had watched from a distance, through campaign videos, posters, conversations with seniors and social media. By the end of the day, they had their own first election story to take back to their classrooms and hostel rooms.