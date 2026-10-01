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Home / Delhi / Delhi University graduate from Assam dies after bus hits bike taxi

Delhi University graduate from Assam dies after bus hits bike taxi

Was working as an intern in Delhi, probe underway

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:06 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old Delhi University graduate from Assam died in a road accident near Ashram Flyover here on September 28, the police said.

Hrishita Lahon, a resident of Guwahati, Assam, was an English literature graduate of Maitreyi College, Delhi University. She was pursuing her master’s degree through IGNOU and was working as an intern in Delhi.

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According to the preliminary inquiry, Lahon was travelling from Lajpat Nagar towards Noida on a bike taxi around 10 am when a bus allegedly hit the motorcycle from behind near Ashram Flyover.

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The bike taxi was being ridden by Darab Singh, who was also injured in the accident. During the preliminary inquiry, Singh told the police that the motorcycle was hit from behind by a bus. He was taken to a hospital but left before his statement could be formally recorded and later travelled to Haryana for further treatment.

Lahon, who suffered critical injuries, was taken to a hospital in Sarita Vihar where she succumbed to her injures during treatment around 2.05 pm.

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Following the accident, the police searched the area around the flyover and tried to identify eyewitnesses. However, they could not find anyone who had seen the accident.

A case has been registered at the Sunlight Colony police station. The body was handed over to her family members after the post-mortem examination. The police said further investigation is underway.

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