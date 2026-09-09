Delhi University launches BA in nutrition & dietetics programme

As the demand for professional dieticians continues to grow in the fast-paced life and people switching to healthier lifestyles, Delhi University’s Institute of Home Economics (IHE) launched Bachelor of Nutrition and Dietetics (Honours) programme for the 2026–27 academic session.

The programme aims to impart training of diet in a bid to address the growing demand for professionally trained nutrition experts in healthcare and public health.

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The four-year, eight-semester programme follows the competency-based curriculum prescribed under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021, in line with the “One Nation, One Curriculum” vision.

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The course combines academic learning with extensive practical exposure, including 1,485 hours of theory, 2,250 hours of practical training and a six-month clinical internship.