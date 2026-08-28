DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Delhi University opens PhD applications for 2026-27 session

Delhi University opens PhD applications for 2026-27 session

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Delhi University. File
Advertisement

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the academic session 2026-27 from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes from the university or its colleges under the National Education Policy (NEP) and UGC framework. According to a notice issued by the DU Admission Branch on August 27, eligible candidates can apply through the university’s PhD admission portal.

Advertisement

Registration schedule

Advertisement

The registration process commenced on Thursday and will remain open until September 6.

Advertisement

Candidates are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 250 per programme for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and Rs. 100 per programme for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

The university said undergraduate students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme from the University of Delhi or its colleges are eligible to apply. Applicants from the UR/OBC/EWS categories must have secured at least 7.5 CGPA, while candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories must have a minimum of 7.0 CGPA.

The university has also advised eligible candidates to apply for UGC NET/CSIR to avail themselves of fellowship benefits.

“Interested candidates are advised to also apply for UGC NET/CSIR to avail the benefits of fellowship.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts