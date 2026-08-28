Delhi University opens PhD applications for 2026-27 session

The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for admission to its PhD programmes for the academic session 2026-27 from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes from the university or its colleges under the National Education Policy (NEP) and UGC framework. According to a notice issued by the DU Admission Branch on August 27, eligible candidates can apply through the university’s PhD admission portal.

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Registration schedule

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The registration process commenced on Thursday and will remain open until September 6.

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Candidates are required to pay a one-time, non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 250 per programme for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and Rs. 100 per programme for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Eligibility criteria

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The university said undergraduate students who have completed a four-year undergraduate programme from the University of Delhi or its colleges are eligible to apply. Applicants from the UR/OBC/EWS categories must have secured at least 7.5 CGPA, while candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwBD categories must have a minimum of 7.0 CGPA.

The university has also advised eligible candidates to apply for UGC NET/CSIR to avail themselves of fellowship benefits.

“Interested candidates are advised to also apply for UGC NET/CSIR to avail the benefits of fellowship.”