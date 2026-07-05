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Home / Delhi / Delhi University opens registration for one-year PG programmes, releases key admission updates

Delhi University opens registration for one-year PG programmes, releases key admission updates

Receives over 1.48 lakh undergraduate applications; ‘preference-filling’ window open till July 11

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:26 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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The University of Delhi (DU) on Sunday announced a series of major admission updates for the 2026-27 academic session, including the launch of registration for its newly introduced one-year postgraduate programmes, fresh applications for the MSc in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, and the latest status of undergraduate, postgraduate, B Tech and integrated law admissions.

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In a significant development, the university has opened registration for its One-Year Postgraduate Programmes, exclusively for students who have completed a four-year undergraduate degree under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF) 2022 based on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 from DU.

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According to the university, "One Year Postgraduate Programme is being offered to the students who have completed a four-year Undergraduate Programme under UGCF 2022 (based on NEP-2020) from the University of Delhi."

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Admissions to these programmes will be based on the merit secured after the completion of the four-year bachelor's degree, subject to programme-specific eligibility criteria.

DU has also invited applications from GAT-B 2026 qualified candidates for admission to its two-year MSc in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology programme for the 2026-28 batch.

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The university stated, "The University of Delhi invites applications from GAT-B 2026-qualified candidates for its two-year MSc in Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (Batch of 2026–2028) PG Programme."

On the undergraduate (UG) admissions front, DU said it has received 1,48,407 applications, while 62,524 candidates have completed Phase II of the admission process. The university has asked aspirants to fill their preference by 11.59 pm on July 11.

For two-year postgraduate admissions, the university reported that 9,500 admissions have already been completed.

The current admission entry window will close at 11.59 pm on July 5, while the third admission list, including allocations for performance-based programmes such as MFA, BPEd, MPEd. and music will be released on July 9.

Meanwhile, DU has declared the second allocation list for B Tech admissions, with selected candidates required to accept their allotted seats by 4.59 pm on July 8.

The university also announced that the First Spot Round for Five-Year Integrated Law admissions has been released, and eligible candidates can apply until 11.59 pm on July 7.

The latest announcements mark an important phase in Delhi University's admission process, with multiple counselling rounds and registration windows currently under way across undergraduate, postgraduate, professional and integrated programmes.

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