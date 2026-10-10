Delhi University orders safety audit of colleges & hostels

The University of Delhi (DU) has directed college principals, heads of departments and hostel authorities to identify safety concerns across the university campus, colleges and women’s residential facilities. The authorities have been asked to submit detailed reports on issues requiring urgent intervention by October 12.

The directions were discussed at an urgent online meeting convened by the university Proctor on Friday following concerns over women’s safety. The meeting was attended by college principals, deans, directors, heads of departments, hostel provosts, wardens and resident tutors.

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The university has asked the authorities to identify poorly lit areas and blind spots and take immediate steps to repair non-functional lights, install additional streetlights and position CCTV cameras at strategic locations. Overgrown trees obstructing visibility must also be pruned to improve illumination and reduce potential safety risks.

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As part of the proposed measures, colleges have been asked to organise gender-sensitisation workshops and seven-day self-defence crash courses for students in coordination with the Delhi Police. The women’s safety helpline numbers 1091 and 112 must be prominently displayed and publicised across campus premises to ensure students can access assistance when required.

The Proctor has directed all concerned authorities to submit detailed lists of women’s safety and security concerns in hard copy or digital format by 5 pm on October 12. The reports will help the university identify problem areas and ensure their timely resolution.

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The meeting also discussed strengthening police presence around colleges and hostels through dedicated surveillance teams. Participants called for the installation of an adequate number of pink booths for women and improvements in the functioning of the Vamika police van, which is used for rapid response.

In addition to security arrangements, the university has called for an assessment of the structural condition of campus buildings, colleges and hostels. Officials have been asked to coordinate with the Engineering Department to identify infrastructure-related concerns.

The Proctor assured participants that necessary precautionary measures would be taken.