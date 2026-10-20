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Home / Delhi / Delhi University panel flags irregularities in St Stephen’s faculty recruitment

Delhi University panel flags irregularities in St Stephen’s faculty recruitment

Says it lowered eligibility scores, excess candidates called for interviews

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi University. File
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A five-member Delhi University (DU) inquiry committee has found serious irregularities in the recruitment of assistant professors at St Stephen’s College, concluding that the institution violated university-approved shortlisting criteria to accommodate candidates who would otherwise have been ineligible for consideration by the selection committee.

The committee, headed by Prof Inder Mohan Kapahy, found that the college lowered the minimum academic score required for shortlisting candidates from 55 to 50 and called 70 candidates for interviews against each unreserved vacancy, instead of following the university's prescribed formula of 40 candidates for the first vacancy and 20 for each subsequent vacancy.

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In its report, the committee stated, “St Stephen's College has made appointment in violation of the shortlisting criteria as approved by the statutory bodies of the university to accommodate candidates who otherwise would have been ineligible to be shortlisted to appear in the selection committee.”

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The panel found that the college had deviated from the university's revised standard operating procedure (SOP), issued on June 3, 2024. It also flagged discrepancies in the awarding of academic scores, particularly the consideration of research publications in ordinary peer-reviewed journals, despite the applicable screening criteria concerning UGC-CARE listed and Scopus-indexed journals.

Questions were also raised over the transparency of the recruitment process, with the committee observing that the college had not adequately disclosed its shortlisting criteria, distribution of marks and evaluation methodology at the initial stage.

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In the Physics Department, a university-nominated subject expert reportedly refused to sign the final evaluation sheet, objecting to allegedly arbitrary marks awarded by non-expert members of the selection committee to favour certain candidates.

The committee further questioned the college's decision to proceed with appointments despite objections from the university. On April 29, Delhi University's Executive Council advised the institution against issuing appointment letters pending the inquiry. However, the college declared recruitment results on May 9 and allowed selected candidates to join on May 11.

On May 13, the Delhi High Court, while hearing petitions filed by serving ad hoc teachers, directed that the selection committee's recommendations should not be implemented without its permission. The court also granted interim protection against discontinuation of the petitioners' services. The order was subsequently subject to further proceedings, including permission for an appointment in the Sanskrit Department.

The controversy deepened after newly recruited teachers were reportedly included in examination invigilation rosters despite the court's interim directions, raising questions over compliance with the order.

The panel also maintained that the college's minority institution status did not exempt it from following applicable university recruitment and shortlisting norms.

The findings have brought renewed scrutiny to faculty appointments at the college amid its continuing differences with the DU over recruitment procedures and institutional autonomy. The college's response to the committee's findings could not be independently established.

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