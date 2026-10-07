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Home / Delhi / Delhi University relaxes 28-credit promotion rule for 2025-26 batch

Delhi University relaxes 28-credit promotion rule for 2025-26 batch

The latest relaxation, however, does not amount to a waiver of academic requirements

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:51 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The move comes after the implementation of the UGCF-2022, under which DU introduced a credit-based structure for undergraduate programmes. File photo
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The University of Delhi (DU) has relaxed its 28-credit promotion requirement for undergraduate students admitted in the 2025-26 academic session, providing relief to those who could not earn the prescribed number of credits in their first year.

Under the Undergraduate Curriculum Framework (UGCF)-2022, students are normally required to earn at least 28 of the 44 credits offered in the first year to be promoted to the second year. The university has now granted a one-time exemption from the requirement to the 2025-26 batch.

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The decision means students of this batch will not be denied promotion solely for having secured fewer than 28 credits during their first year.

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The first year of the undergraduate programme carries 44 credits, with 22 credits in each semester. These are spread across various components of the curriculum, including Discipline Specific Core courses, Generic Electives, Ability Enhancement Courses, Skill Enhancement Courses and Value Addition Courses.

The 28-credit rule was introduced as the minimum threshold for promotion. A student earning 30 credits, for instance, would ordinarily meet the requirement, while one with 27 credits would not qualify for promotion under the rule.

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The latest relaxation, however, does not amount to a waiver of academic requirements. Students with failed or incomplete papers will still have to clear them and fulfil the prescribed academic requirements of the university.

The exemption is specifically applicable to students admitted in the 2025-26 academic session and is not a blanket relaxation of the promotion rule for future batches.

The move comes after the implementation of the UGCF-2022, under which DU introduced a credit-based structure for undergraduate programmes. The promotion requirement was intended to ensure that students completed a minimum academic workload before advancing to the next year.

What the relaxation means:

A student with fewer than 28 credits can now be promoted to the next year under the one-time exemption. However, the exemption does not clear failed subjects or award any additional credits.

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