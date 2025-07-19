DT
Home / Delhi / Delhi University releases first seat allocation list for over 71,000 UG seats

The last date for payment of the admission fee under this round is July 23
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Delhi University on Saturday released the first seat allocation list for undergraduate admissions for the academic session 2025-26, marking the commencement of the final phase of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG).

The list, published at 5 pm, reflects a total of 93,166 allocations for 71,624 seats across 79 undergraduate programmes offered by 69 colleges affiliated with the university.

The allocations cover various categories, including unreserved (UR), other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker sections (EWS), scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), sikh minorities, persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri migrants (KM), single girl child and orphan (male and female) categories.

Delhi University is offering 71,624 undergraduate seats this year across 79 programmes in 69 colleges, including honours and multidisciplinary courses in disciplines such as humanities, sciences, commerce, and performing arts.

“More than 93,000 allocations have been done against 71,624 seats based on the pattern and requirement of the previous years, as many students shuffle their seats from one college to another,” a senior DU official said.

Admissions are being conducted through the CSAS-UG, which factors in CUET-UG scores, category reservations, and programme-college preferences submitted by applicants.

According to data provided by the university, 1,325 allocations have been made under the single girl child category, while a total of 259 orphan candidates have been allotted seats — 127 females and 132 males.

Within the first two hours of making the allocations live, 27,533 candidates had already accepted their allotted seats, indicating a swift and enthusiastic response from applicants.

Candidates who have received allocations are required to “accept” the allotted seat by 4.59 pm on July 21, following which colleges will verify and approve applications by July 22.

The last date for payment of the admission fee under this round is July 23. The university further clarified that allocations for certain performance-based programmes will be carried out in the third round.

These include BA (Hons) Hindustani Music, BA (Hons) Karnataka Music, BA (Hons) Percussion Music, B.Sc in Physical Education, Health Education and Sports (B.Sc [PE, HE and S]), and the Bachelor of Fine Art.

Candidates applying for these courses have been advised to check trial schedules on the websites of the respective colleges or departments.

Delhi University also announced that minimum allocation scores and allocation ranks are available on the dashboard of every candidate. These minimum scores will also be published on the university’s admission website for public reference.

The second CSAS allocation list is scheduled to be released at 5 pm on July 28. The academic session for first-year undergraduate students will commence on August 1.

