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Home / Delhi / Delhi University sets up panel to explore PG accomodation near university, colleges

Delhi University sets up panel to explore PG accomodation near university, colleges

The committee will visit various PG accommodation sites and examine their structure, infrastructure, amenities and other facilities

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:04 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The University of Delhi has constituted an eight member committee to explore the possibility of PG accommodation in the vicinity of the university and its colleges, with the panel tasked with assessing the safety, infrastructure, facilities and statutory clearances of potential sites.

According to a notification issued by the DU Registrar, the committee will visit various PG accommodation sites and examine their structure, infrastructure, amenities and other facilities.

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It will also verify the availability of statutory approvals and necessary clearances from the concerned statutory bodies.

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Prof Rajni Abbi, Director, South Delhi Campus, has been appointed the chairperson of the committee. The other members are Prof Manoj Kumar Singh, Proctor; Prof Bipin Kumar Tiwary, Estate Officer; Prof K.P. Singh, Department of Library and Information Science; Ashok Saini, Chief Engineer; Prof Sanjay Kumar, Coordinator, NCC; and Ashwani Siwal, Faculty of Law.

RP Singh, Joint Registrar (Estate), will serve as the Member Secretary of the committee.

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The panel has been asked to assess the available accommodation sites and submit its recommendations within one month from the date of issue of the notification. Its report will also include a draft Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to be signed.

The notification, states that the committee has been constituted specifically to “explore the possibilities of PG accommodation in the vicinity of the University and its Colleges”.

The move is intended to assess potential accommodation options through on-site inspections and scrutiny of their infrastructure and regulatory compliance.

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