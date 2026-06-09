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Home / Delhi / Delhi University student held for drug peddling says he did it for a lavish lifestyle

Delhi University student held for drug peddling says he did it for a lavish lifestyle

Acting on specific information regarding the sale of hydroponic ganja near a park in Vijay Nagar Double Storey, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:08 PM Jun 09, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old Delhi University student has been arrested with 195 grams of hydroponic marijuana, commonly known as OG, valued at around Rs 20 lakh in the international market, which he supplied to college students, the police said on Tuesday.

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The accused has been identified as Jaseem Siyadul Farsan MP, a resident of Vijay Nagar in north Delhi and originally from Kozhikode in Kerala.

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"Jaseem is a student of Satyawati College, Delhi University, and is currently pursuing a B.A. degree in the eighth semester," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said while addressing a press conference.

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Acting on specific information regarding the sale of hydroponic ganja near a park in Vijay Nagar Double Storey, the team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused.

During the operation, officers allegedly recovered 195 grams of hydroponic ganja (OG) from his possession. The seized contraband is estimated to have an international market value of approximately Rs 20 lakh, police said.

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A case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Model Town police station and further investigation is underway.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that he had been involved in the illegal trade of hydroponic ganja to earn quick money and maintain a lavish lifestyle.

Investigators said Jaseem told police that he used to procure the contraband and supply it to customers on demand. He also allegedly admitted to supplying the narcotic substance to students of Satyawati College and other contacts for financial gain.

Police are now probing the source of the recovered drugs and attempting to identify the supply chain as well as possible buyers linked to the accused. Further investigation is in progress, police said.

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