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Home / Delhi / Delhi University student held with cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh

Delhi University student held with cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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A 22-year-old Delhi University student has been arrested with 195 grams of hydroponic cannabis, commonly known as OG, allegedly worth around Rs 20 lakh in the international market. The police claimed he supplied the drug to college students. The accused has been identified as Jaseem Siyadul Farsan MP, a resident of Vijay Nagar in north Delhi and originally from Kozhikode, Kerala.

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"Jaseem is a student of Satyawati College, Delhi University, and is pursuing a BA degree in the eighth semester," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Akansha Yadav said at a press conference.

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Acting on specific information about the sale of hydroponic cannabis near a park in Vijay Nagar Double Storey, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended the accused. During the operation, officers allegedly recovered 195 grams of hydroponic cannabis (OG) from his possession.

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During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that he had become involved in the illegal trade of hydroponic cannabis to earn quick money and maintain a lavish lifestyle.

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