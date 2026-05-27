Delhi University students protest exams on Bakrid holiday

Students staged a protest outside the Delhi University (DU) Examination Branch against the university administration’s decision to conduct examinations on Eid-Ul-Adha (Bakrid), despite declaring the day a gazetted holiday.

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The protesters demanded rescheduling of the examinations scheduled for May 28, along with an apology from the university administration.

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The students also called upon the authorities to reaffirm the “secular, inclusive and democratic values” expected from a public institution.

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A scuffle also broke out near the Examination Branch gate. The protesters alleged that the administration attempted to avoid addressing their demands directly.

The Dean of Students Welfare (DSW) asked the students to wait for the Delhi High Court’s order, saying the authorities could not take any decision regarding the examination schedule. However, the protesting students argued that examination schedules of Law Centre-I and Law Centre-II had been reshuffled several times earlier with short notices.

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Addressing the students during the protest, Saavy, president of AISA, Delhi University, said, “The examination on Eid-Ul-Adha displays the university’s lack of concern for the students belonging to the minority community and is blatantly exclusionary.”