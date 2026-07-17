DUSU polls 2026: Delhi University warns of nomination cancellation for campaign code violations

With the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections approaching, Delhi University (DU) has warned aspiring candidates that violations of the election code, such as using printed posters, flex banners, campaign gifts or unauthorised vehicles, could lead to cancellation of their nominations.

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The directions were reiterated during a meeting at the University’s Proctor Office on Friday, where University Proctor Prof Manoj Kumar Singh and his team briefed DUSU office-bearers and representatives of various student organisations on the election code.

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The University said the election would be conducted strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Delhi High Court and the Lyngdoh Committee.

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One of the biggest takeaways from the meeting was the University’s renewed emphasis on keeping the campus free from visual pollution. Candidates have been barred from using printed posters, digital billboards, banners on electric poles and any other printed campaign material.

Only handmade posters will be permitted, and those too can be displayed only on the designated ‘Wall of Democracy'. The administration also clarified that walls cannot be block-printed or spray painted.

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The University further warned that no flex posters can be placed on MCD advertisement boards. If any such display is found, the Proctor’s Office will write to the MCD Commissioner for necessary action.

Campaigning on wheels has also been placed under strict regulation. Candidates cannot paste stickers carrying their names on cars, jeeps, buses, auto-rickshaws or e-rickshaws. Each candidate will be allowed to use only five cars during the campaign, while the use of tractors, JCB machines and even animals has been completely prohibited.

Vehicles with tinted windows or hidden and missing number plates will not be allowed inside the campus. Any unauthorised vehicle parked in the university area will be challaned or towed away as per Traffic Police rules.

The administration has also cracked down on campaign freebies. Distribution of gifts, souvenirs, canopies, umbrellas or any promotional material bearing a candidate’s name has been banned. The University warned that if any such material is found, the concerned candidate’s nomination will be cancelled.

To prevent overcrowding and clashes between campaign events, candidates have also been asked to inform the Proctor’s Office before organising any public meeting on campus. The University said this would help maintain order and avoid traffic congestion or scheduling conflicts among different student groups.

Campaigning inside colleges has also been restricted. Only five students from a candidate’s team will be allowed to campaign inside any college, while in girls college hostels, only female students will be permitted to enter for election campaigning.

The meeting concluded with representatives of various student organisations assuring the University administration of their full cooperation in ensuring peaceful and fair elections.

The University said the same election protocols would now be communicated to all colleges, while the existing Code of Conduct would remain in force throughout the election process.