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Home / Delhi / Delhi University tightens security ahead of student polls

Delhi University tightens security ahead of student polls

Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh stresses fair and transparent elections

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:50 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Delhi Traffic Police on patrol on the last day of DU poll campaign. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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With the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 18, the university on Wednesday reviewed security and polling arrangements with college principals, hostel officials and Delhi Police, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh directing institutions to ensure a fair and peaceful election process.

Chairing a joint meeting of university officials, college principals, provosts and wardens of halls and hostels and police officials, Singh said, “The DUSU elections must be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.”

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He further stressed, “All students are equal for the University of Delhi and its teachers.” The VC also urged teachers to avoid any form of bias and said all stakeholders were making concerted efforts to ensure the elections were conducted peacefully and properly.

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Singh directed all college principals to maintain heightened security on their campuses for the next three to four days and appoint a teacher as a liaison with the police during the election process.

He also said greater participation of teachers in election management would help ensure the successful conduct of the polls.

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The university said the EVMs would be delivered to colleges a day before polling, with dispatch beginning at 8 am through designated master trainers. Polling will be held on September 18 from 8.30 am to 1 pm for day classes and from 3 pm to 7.30 pm for evening classes.

After polling, the EVMs will be sealed in the presence of student representatives and election officers and returned to the Multipurpose Hall at the University Indoor Stadium. Counting of votes will be held at the same venue on September 19.

The Delhi Police will continue night patrols at sensitive points until September 18 to prevent incidents of violence during the election period. Police personnel will also be deployed outside colleges, departments and institutions on polling day, while women constables will be deployed at women’s colleges.

Dean of Colleges Prof Balram Pani, South Campus Director Prof Rajni Abbi, Registrar Vikas Gupta, Chief Election Officer Prof Raj Kishore Sharma, Chief Returning Officer Rajesh Singh, Culture Council Chairperson and PRO Anoop Lather.

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